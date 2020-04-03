Y11 0403 Lake Louise

One of the joys of spending vacations away from home is the exploration of the US and Canada. A few years ago, on one of our trips, we went through Banff and Jasper. This is one of the highlights - Lake Louise.



Lake Louise is a hamlet in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies, known for its turquoise, glacier-fed lake ringed by high peaks and overlooked by a stately chateau. A hamlet is a small or very small human settlement. In different jurisdictions and geographies, a hamlet may be the size of a town, village or parish, or may be considered to be a smaller settlement or subdivision or satellite entity to a larger settlement.