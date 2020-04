Y11 0406 Almost Pink

Tonight's moon is a waxing gibbous moon at 98%. The moon is not full until 10:35 pm tomorrow. This month's moon is called a Pink Moon and is a supermoon. It was too high in the sky for me to get a better perspective photo. The name "Pink Moon" comes from the bloom of ground phlox, a pink flower common in North America, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.