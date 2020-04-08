Sign up
Photo 2195
Y11 0408 Calving Margerie Glacier
Been inside all day today so I am pulling out an old photo.
This is a calving of the Margerie Glacier in Glacier Bay National Park in Alaska.
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
Taken
1st July 2011 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
Gorgeous!
April 8th, 2020
Joe Ciras
@joysabin
Thank you. We were about a half mile away from the glacier when I took this photo.
April 9th, 2020
