Y11 0408 Calving Margerie Glacier by cirasj
Photo 2195

Y11 0408 Calving Margerie Glacier

Been inside all day today so I am pulling out an old photo.

This is a calving of the Margerie Glacier in Glacier Bay National Park in Alaska.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Joe Ciras

@cirasj
Walks @ 7 ace
Gorgeous!
April 8th, 2020  
Joe Ciras
@joysabin Thank you. We were about a half mile away from the glacier when I took this photo.
April 9th, 2020  
