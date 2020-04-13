Previous
Y11 0413 Dad by cirasj
Photo 2200

Y11 0413 Dad

The many sides of my father who passed away 27 years ago today. Time does pass quickly. Just seems like yesterday we were out camping or fishing. Miss you.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Joe Ciras

Allison Williams ace
They say a picture is worth a thousand words but some of these pictures cry out for the story that goes with it!
April 14th, 2020  
