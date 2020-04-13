Sign up
Photo 2200
Y11 0413 Dad
The many sides of my father who passed away 27 years ago today. Time does pass quickly. Just seems like yesterday we were out camping or fishing. Miss you.
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year.
2193
2194
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
Allison Williams
ace
They say a picture is worth a thousand words but some of these pictures cry out for the story that goes with it!
April 14th, 2020
