Photo 2212
Y11 0425 Peeling Bark
Peeling bark on a birch tree along my hike this afternoon.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G930V
Taken
25th April 2020 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Allison Williams
ace
Great texture!
April 25th, 2020
