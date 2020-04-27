Previous
Y11 0427 Rainy Day and Monday by cirasj
Photo 2214

Y11 0427 Rainy Day and Monday

A quick stop on the way home from work on a rainy Monday. Hand held from my car window. I was stopped with I took it.
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

Joe Ciras

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Wonderfully scenic picture.
April 27th, 2020  
