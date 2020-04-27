Sign up
Photo 2214
Y11 0427 Rainy Day and Monday
A quick stop on the way home from work on a rainy Monday. Hand held from my car window. I was stopped with I took it.
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
Allison Williams
ace
Wonderfully scenic picture.
April 27th, 2020
