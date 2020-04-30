Sign up
Photo 2217
Y11 0430 Taking out the Chill
A cool night for the month of April. Have a fire going in the wood stove to take the chill out of the house.
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
30th April 2020 6:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
