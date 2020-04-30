Previous
Next
Y11 0430 Taking out the Chill by cirasj
Photo 2217

Y11 0430 Taking out the Chill

A cool night for the month of April. Have a fire going in the wood stove to take the chill out of the house.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Joe Ciras

@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
607% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise