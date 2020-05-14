Previous
Y11 0514 A Par-of-Ducks by cirasj
Photo 2231

Y11 0514 A Par-of-Ducks

A startling par-of-ducks.
A par-of-ducks?
A par-of-ducks,
A most ingenious par-of-ducks!
We've quips and quibbles heard in flocks,
But none to beat this par-of-ducks!
Joe Ciras

