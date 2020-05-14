Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2231
Y11 0514 A Par-of-Ducks
A startling par-of-ducks.
A par-of-ducks?
A par-of-ducks,
A most ingenious par-of-ducks!
We've quips and quibbles heard in flocks,
But none to beat this par-of-ducks!
14th May 2020
14th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
2231
photos
10
followers
27
following
611% complete
View this month »
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
14th May 2020 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close