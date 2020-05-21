Sign up
Photo 2238
Y11 0521 Total Solar Eclipse
Total Solar Eclipse, taken from a Walmart parking lot in Maryville, TX on August 21, 2017.
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
21st August 2017 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
