Photo 2259
Y11 0611 On a Perch
This finch is on the perch overlooking her nest.
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
Tags
bird
,
finch
,
perch
Walks @ 7
ace
Like the fluff in her feathers, very nicely captured.
June 12th, 2020
