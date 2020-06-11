Previous
Next
Y11 0611 On a Perch by cirasj
Photo 2259

Y11 0611 On a Perch

This finch is on the perch overlooking her nest.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Joe Ciras

@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
618% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Like the fluff in her feathers, very nicely captured.
June 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise