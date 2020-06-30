Sign up
Photo 2278
Y11 0630 Storm Clouds
The last few days have been rainy and storming. Much needed rain for the area.
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year.
