Y11 0728 Social Distance by cirasj
Photo 2306

Y11 0728 Social Distance

At St. V's waiting for one of my brothers. He is going through a test. Keep him in your prayers.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Joe Ciras

@cirasj
jackie edwards ace
Prayers for your brother
July 28th, 2020  
