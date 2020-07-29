Previous
Next
Y11 0729 Web by cirasj
Photo 2307

Y11 0729 Web

"The difference between utility and utility plus beauty is the difference between telephone wires and the spider web." Edwin Way Teale
Read more at https://www.brainyquote.com/topics/spider-quotes
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Joe Ciras

@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
632% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise