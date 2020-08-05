Previous
Y11 0805 Debris by cirasj
Photo 2314

Y11 0805 Debris

Some debris left by Tropical Storm Isaias after the eye passed due west of us. It does not look like much but we lost power for almost 20 hours from last night into this afternoon.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Joe Ciras

