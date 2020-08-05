Sign up
Photo 2314
Y11 0805 Debris
Some debris left by Tropical Storm Isaias after the eye passed due west of us. It does not look like much but we lost power for almost 20 hours from last night into this afternoon.
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
2307
2308
2309
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
5th August 2020 1:29pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
