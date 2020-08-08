Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2317
Y11 0808 Trail Marker
An old trail marker for the Old Indian Trail on Wachusett Mountain.
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP70 XP71 XP75
Taken
8th August 2020 10:53am
Walks @ 7
ace
What a special find! Your composition tells the story of old very well.
August 8th, 2020
