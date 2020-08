Y11 0811 Words to Live By

This is not intended to be a political post, just a historic post.



I would like to start by saying that I am Democrat and have never voted for a Republican. I might have voted for Abe.



"With the election of Abraham Lincoln (the first Republican president) in 1860, the Party's success in guiding the Union to victory in the American Civil War, and the Party's role in the abolition of slavery."



Boy have times changed.