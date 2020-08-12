Previous
Y11 0812 Meteor Shower by cirasj
Y11 0812 Meteor Shower

This was taken about 2 hours from peak. I did capture one bright meteor and 2 light meteors. You may not be able to see the light ones. Next year we plan on going to a dark sky area. Too much light pollution at our house.
Joe Ciras

Allison Williams ace
I predict the PP for this one! Awesome!
August 13th, 2020  
J A Byrdlip ace
Nice. If the cloud covers clears, I intend to try for some tonight.
August 13th, 2020  
