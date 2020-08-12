Sign up
Photo 2321
Y11 0812 Meteor Shower
This was taken about 2 hours from peak. I did capture one bright meteor and 2 light meteors. You may not be able to see the light ones. Next year we plan on going to a dark sky area. Too much light pollution at our house.
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
2
2
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
Allison Williams
ace
I predict the PP for this one! Awesome!
August 13th, 2020
J A Byrdlip
ace
Nice. If the cloud covers clears, I intend to try for some tonight.
August 13th, 2020
