Photo 2322
Y11 0813 Always Look Up
I was looking at the colors in the sky this morning and saw the moon near a cloud bank so I took out my camera and took this shop. Always look up. You never know what good things you can see.
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year.
2322
photos
10
followers
27
following
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
13th August 2020 5:47am
