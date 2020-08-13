Previous
Y11 0813 Always Look Up by cirasj
I was looking at the colors in the sky this morning and saw the moon near a cloud bank so I took out my camera and took this shop. Always look up. You never know what good things you can see.
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Joe Ciras

@cirasj
