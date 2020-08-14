Previous
Y11 0814 Head Stones by cirasj
Y11 0814 Head Stones

Woodside Cemetery: This historic cemetery saw its first burial in 1742. Also the site of the Town’s
Revolutionary War Monument.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Joe Ciras

@cirasj
Allison Williams ace
Love the old worn grave stones. My parents are buried in a similar cemetery in Connecticut. The stones in the front of the cemetery date back to the 1700’s and the inscriptions are all pretty worn. It’s almost a trip through time as you work your way to the other end of the plot.
August 14th, 2020  
