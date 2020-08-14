Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2323
Y11 0814 Head Stones
Woodside Cemetery: This historic cemetery saw its first burial in 1742. Also the site of the Town’s
Revolutionary War Monument.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
1
0
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
2323
photos
10
followers
27
following
636% complete
View this month »
2316
2317
2318
2319
2320
2321
2322
2323
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
14th August 2020 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Allison Williams
ace
Love the old worn grave stones. My parents are buried in a similar cemetery in Connecticut. The stones in the front of the cemetery date back to the 1700’s and the inscriptions are all pretty worn. It’s almost a trip through time as you work your way to the other end of the plot.
August 14th, 2020
