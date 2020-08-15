Previous
Y11 0815 Mossy Trail by cirasj
Y11 0815 Mossy Trail

Wonderful day for a hike. 8+ miles in the mist. This is part of the Midstate Trail.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Joe Ciras

@cirasj
