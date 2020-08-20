Previous
Y11 0820 The Setting Sun by cirasj
Photo 2329

Y11 0820 The Setting Sun

Took a quick hike up Wachusett Mountain for the sunset. The summit was not crowded until about 10 minutes before the time of sunset so I left the summit. I took this photo of the sun going down as I was leaving.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Joe Ciras

@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
