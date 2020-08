Y11 0821 166 Year Old Graffiti

Solon Heywood (1834-1883) left some graffiti on top of Wachusett Mountain in 1854. He was the fourth child of Levi Heywood (1800-1882) co-founder of Heywood Brothers Co. (Heywood-Wakefield Company). Heywood-Wakefield Company was a chair manufacturing company in Gardner MA. The plant in Gardner closed in 1979 but the furniture still lives on. Gardner is know as "chair city" and "the furniture capital of New England" because of all the furniture factories that were in town.