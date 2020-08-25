Previous
Y11 0825 'Iulani Palace
Y11 0825 'Iulani Palace

Iolani Palace is a living restoration of a proud Hawaiian national identity and is recognized as the spiritual and physical multicultural epicenter of Hawaii. Built in 1882 by King Kalakaua, Iolani Palace was the home of Hawaii’s last reigning monarchs and served as the official royal residence and the residence of the Kingdom’s political and social life until the overthrow of the monarchy in 1893.

Taken just after Hurricane Lane passed the island 2 years ago. Would nice to go back for the third time.
Joe Ciras

