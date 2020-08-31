Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2340
Y11 0831 Happy Birthday
Our daughter left us 28 years ago today. We were able to hold her for a while. She will always be in my heart. Nothing hurts more than loosing a child.
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
20th August 2020 7:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
