Previous
Next
Y11 0831 Happy Birthday by cirasj
Photo 2340

Y11 0831 Happy Birthday

Our daughter left us 28 years ago today. We were able to hold her for a while. She will always be in my heart. Nothing hurts more than loosing a child.
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

Joe Ciras

@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
641% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise