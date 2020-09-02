Previous
Y11 0902 Angry Squirrel by cirasj
Photo 2342

Y11 0902 Angry Squirrel

This squirrel was not very happy we hiked by him. Photo taken at Zion National Park on the trail to the Narrows.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Joe Ciras

@cirasj
Photo Details

