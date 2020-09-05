Y11 0905 The Spite Wall

“The Spite Wall — Built in 1852 by an industrious, and somewhat eccentric, farmer named Edmund Proctor, this unusual stone wall is 11 feet high at the corner, 15 feet along No. Common Road and 60 feet along the property line.

Proctor’s farm was behind the stone wall at 89 No. Common Road. Across the street, at 102 No. Common Road, lived Farwell Morse, a man who strictly observed the Sabbath and expected everyone else to do the same.

Morse frequently and bitterly criticized Proctor for working on the Sabbath. Proctor built this formidable wall so Morse would not be able to see him working on Sundays!”

