Photo 2352
Y11 0912 Mount Monroe
Today was a perfect weather day for the Flags on the 48. This is a memorial September 11 hike. All the 4000+ footers in NH had a flag flown from noon until 2 today. This year the group I hike with did Mount Monroe. Masks off for the photo.
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
