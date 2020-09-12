Previous
Y11 0912 Mount Monroe by cirasj
Photo 2352

Y11 0912 Mount Monroe

Today was a perfect weather day for the Flags on the 48. This is a memorial September 11 hike. All the 4000+ footers in NH had a flag flown from noon until 2 today. This year the group I hike with did Mount Monroe. Masks off for the photo.
