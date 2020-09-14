Sign up
Photo 2354
Y11 0914 Old Stone Church
The Old Stone Church at the Wachusett Reservoir. I will give a history of this church in my blog next week. I have to clone out a photographer's bright camera bag and foot stool. She was there taking someones senior portrait.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G930V
Taken
14th September 2020 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
