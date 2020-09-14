Previous
Next
Y11 0914 Old Stone Church by cirasj
Photo 2354

Y11 0914 Old Stone Church

The Old Stone Church at the Wachusett Reservoir. I will give a history of this church in my blog next week. I have to clone out a photographer's bright camera bag and foot stool. She was there taking someones senior portrait.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Joe Ciras

@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
644% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise