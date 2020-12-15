Y11 1215 Big Dipper

I went out last night to attempt to photograph the Geminids. What a spectacular show it was with about 120 meteors/hour at its peak and about 90 meteors/hour when I saw it. The light was too bright in our area capture them well. I did make a slideshow of my shots in which you can see some. I am having no luck uploading the slide show.



The Big Dipper is an asterism in the constellation Ursa Major (the Great Bear). One of the most familiar star shapes in the northern sky, it is a useful navigation tool. Asterisms are prominent groups of stars that form patterns but are smaller than, or even part of, a constellation.



Hope you can see the dipper. I have highlighted it. The photo is very dark on my laptop screen. It looks good on my desktop screen.