Y11 1223 Gardner City Hall by cirasj
Y11 1223 Gardner City Hall

Went to Gardner today for my physical. Took this photo of city hall before the clouds came rolling in.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Joe Ciras

@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
