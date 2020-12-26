Previous
Y11 1226 Mount Monadnock by cirasj
Y11 1226 Mount Monadnock

Seen from the end of North Road on Wachusett Mountain.

One more week to go in this project.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Joe Ciras

@cirasj
