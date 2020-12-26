Sign up
Photo 2457
Y11 1226 Mount Monadnock
Seen from the end of North Road on Wachusett Mountain.
One more week to go in this project.
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
2457
photos
7
followers
26
following
673% complete
View this month »
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
26th December 2020 12:28pm
