Y11 1227 The Great Conjunction

'Great conjunction' of Jupiter and Saturn formed a 'Christmas Star' on the winter solstice. This year, the solstice happened to converge with a "great conjunction" that some have christened as an early "Christmas star" because of its occurrence hear the holiday.



I took this photo tonight due to weather and time constraints. The bright star is Jupiter and Saturn, and the lower star is Pluto (according to all my sky apps).