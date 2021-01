Y12 D031 Mount Flume

Mount Flume is a 4,328 foot mountain in the Franconia Range of the White Mountains overlooking Franconia Notch. It is one of 6 mountains in the Franconia Range, though, only 4 of them being 4,000 footers. Mount Flume is the shortest. The white section slopes is called the slide. Not something to attempt during the winter.



It was the second peak I climbed today. This photo is taken from Mount Liberty, 4,459 feet, the first mountain.