Photo 2480
Y12 D041 Aunt Connie
One of my favorite photos of my aunt who passed away today due to COVID-19 at age 97.
Eternal rest grant unto Connie, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace.
Amen.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
jackie edwards
ace
what a beautiful woman. may Aunt Connie rest well.
February 11th, 2021
