Y12 D041 Aunt Connie by cirasj
Photo 2480

Y12 D041 Aunt Connie

One of my favorite photos of my aunt who passed away today due to COVID-19 at age 97.

Eternal rest grant unto Connie, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace.
Amen.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Joe Ciras

jackie edwards ace
what a beautiful woman. may Aunt Connie rest well.
February 11th, 2021  
