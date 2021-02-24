Sign up
Photo 2494
Y12 D055 What is It
Been a while since I did one of these—what is it?
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
3
0
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
Wendy
ace
That looks like straws.
February 25th, 2021
Joe Ciras
@farmreporter
Need to wait on a few more guesses before I reveal the answer.
February 25th, 2021
Rick Schies
ace
I was going to say straws as well but not convinced. This is a good one
February 25th, 2021
