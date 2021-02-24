Previous
Y12 D055 What is It by cirasj
Photo 2494

Y12 D055 What is It

Been a while since I did one of these—what is it?
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Joe Ciras

@cirasj
Wendy ace
That looks like straws.
February 25th, 2021  
Joe Ciras
@farmreporter Need to wait on a few more guesses before I reveal the answer.
February 25th, 2021  
Rick Schies ace
I was going to say straws as well but not convinced. This is a good one
February 25th, 2021  
