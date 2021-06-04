Previous
Next
Y12 D155 Wood by cirasj
Photo 2594

Y12 D155 Wood

The wood is aging well. You can tell by the color.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Joe Ciras

@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
710% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise