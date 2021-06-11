Previous
Y12 D162 Hope by cirasj
Photo 2601

Y12 D162 Hope

Luminary bags out our house tonight for Relay for Life from home. As we did last year, Relay for Life is from home because of Covid.

We will be out tomorrow during the day. Message me for my address if you would like to stop in and say hi or if you would like to purchase some whoopie pies.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Joe Ciras

@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010.
