Photo 2641
Y12 D202 Turkeys Through Windshield
Turkeys this morning on my way to work. Took this through my windshield.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
Allison Williams
ace
Quite a military force.
July 22nd, 2021
