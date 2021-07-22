Sign up
Photo 2642
Y12 D203 Mass Card
The mass card from my mother. We had her wake and funeral today. I will always love you mom!
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
365 Project
