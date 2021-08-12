Previous
Y12 D224 Find the Meteor by cirasj
Photo 2663

Y12 D224 Find the Meteor

You can see one of the Perseids to the north west of the Seven Sisters.
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Joe Ciras

@cirasj
