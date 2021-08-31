Sign up
Photo 2675
Y12 D243 Rose for an Angel
Happy Birthday to an angel. You are always in my mind and in my heart.
31st August 2021
31st Aug 21
0
1
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010.
2675
photos
4
followers
25
following
732% complete
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
2675
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
31st August 2021 5:14pm
