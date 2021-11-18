Previous
Y12 D322 Focus Test by cirasj
Y12 D322 Focus Test

I have a lens that is 18–135mm. Today it decided not to focus if I had it past 50 mm. Need to send it out to get fixed again. It was already repaired once. This is a test of the focus range. This was the one and only time it focused in at 135 mm.
Joe Ciras

