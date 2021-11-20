Sign up
Photo 2756
Y12 D324 Woodshed
Last week I posted a photo of our last wood delivery. After I posted that photo, someone wanted me to post a photo of the wood all stacked up. Here it is.
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
0
0
2749
2750
2751
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
20th November 2021 8:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
