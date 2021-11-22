Sign up
Photo 2758
Y12 D326 The John F. Kennedy Eternal Flame
Posting the Eternal Flame on the anniversary of President Kennedy's assassination.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
0
0
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010.
2758
photos
4
followers
24
following
2751
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
23rd August 2014 11:33am
Exif
View Info
