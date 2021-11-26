Previous
Y12 D330 After Thanksgiving Hike by cirasj
Y12 D330 After Thanksgiving Hike

Did a six mile hike this morning with these ladies. There were a couple of guys that were going on the hike and cancelled. Midstate Tail from Crow Hill to the summit of Wachusett Mountain.
Joe Ciras

