Леденцы by cisaar
47 / 365

Леденцы

Преподносятся, как всемирно известные, хотя производятся не так давно. Взяла на пробу. Коробочка красивая, вкус остренький, странная форма (в виде таблеток)
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
