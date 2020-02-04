Previous
Next
Спонтанно пересадила орхидеи в новые горшки by cisaar
66 / 365

Спонтанно пересадила орхидеи в новые горшки

Андрей заболел, врач оставил нас пока до четверга, дальше - как повезет. Скорее всего до понедельника, а в понедельник участковый уходит в отпуск - рукалицо -
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise