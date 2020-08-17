Previous
Трасса (почти что Е95) by cisaar
Трасса (почти что Е95)

Ходили сегодня в детскую поликлинику. Чтобы было проще коротать время в очереди, взяла развивашку для рисования. Андрей меня очень удивил, прилежно отзанимавшись на 20 (!) страницах, а потом с лёту выполнил одно из последних сложных заданий.
