Previous
Next
Сэндвич по-средиземноморски by cisaar
278 / 365

Сэндвич по-средиземноморски

Соус песто, баклажан, болгарский перец, кабачок, тыква, тапенада, чиабатта
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise