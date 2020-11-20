Previous
Лабиринт с крабом by cisaar
355 / 365

Лабиринт с крабом

Андрюша очень любит тетради кумон, особенно лабиринты, перешёл уже на те, которые предназначены для более старшего возраста
20th November 2020

Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
98% complete

